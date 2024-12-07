Fantasy Hockey
Michael Bunting headshot

Michael Bunting News: Tallies on power play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 7, 2024

Bunting scored a power-play goal on three shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Bunting has five points, including three on the power play, over his last four contests. The 29-year-old remains in a third-line role at even strength for now, but he could play his way into the top six if he keeps this up. He's contributed six goals, 12 points (five on the power play), 53 shots on net, 37 hits, 18 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 28 appearances so far, but his streaky scoring can be tough to trust in fantasy.

