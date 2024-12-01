Michael Bunting News: Three-point effort in win

Bunting scored a power-play goal and added two assists, one with the man advantage, in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Flames.

It was the first multi-point performance of the season for Bunting. The 29-year-old winger had a brutal start to the campaign, but he's turned things around in November -- over the last 13 games, he's produced five goals and nine points, and all four of his power-play points (three tallies and a helper) have come in the last eight contests.