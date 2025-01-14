Fantasy Hockey
Michael Callahan News: Elevated from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 14, 2025

Callahan was promoted from AHL Providence on Tuesday.

Callahan has yet to make his NHL debut since being selected by the Coyotes in the fifth round of the 2018 NHL Draft. A product of Providence College, the Massachusetts native has stuck around with AHL Providence, generating one goal and five assists in 35 minor-league outings. Callahan figures to serve as an emergency depth option and would likely need to edge out Parker Wotherspoon for a spot in the lineup.

