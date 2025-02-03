Michael Callahan News: Good to go
Callahan (upper body) will be available to play against Minnesota on Tuesday, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.
After leaving Saturday's 6-3 win over the Rangers early in the second period, Callahan was alongside Brandon Carlo in Monday's practice. The 25-year-old Callahan hasn't earned a point in five NHL games this season while contributing two shots on goal, six blocked shots and two hits.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now