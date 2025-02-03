Fantasy Hockey
Michael Callahan headshot

Michael Callahan News: Good to go

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Callahan (upper body) will be available to play against Minnesota on Tuesday, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.

After leaving Saturday's 6-3 win over the Rangers early in the second period, Callahan was alongside Brandon Carlo in Monday's practice. The 25-year-old Callahan hasn't earned a point in five NHL games this season while contributing two shots on goal, six blocked shots and two hits.

Michael Callahan
Boston Bruins
