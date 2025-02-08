Michael Callahan News: Heads to minors

Callahan was reassigned to AHL Providence, per Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal.

Callahan recorded one block in 9:29 of ice time in Saturday's 4-3 loss to Vegas. Boston's next game isn't until Feb. 22 versus Anaheim due to the 4 Nations Face-Off, so that might be why the Bruins decided to send Callahan to the minors. He might be recalled before Boston's next match.