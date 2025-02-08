Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Michael Callahan headshot

Michael Callahan News: Heads to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Callahan was reassigned to AHL Providence, per Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal.

Callahan recorded one block in 9:29 of ice time in Saturday's 4-3 loss to Vegas. Boston's next game isn't until Feb. 22 versus Anaheim due to the 4 Nations Face-Off, so that might be why the Bruins decided to send Callahan to the minors. He might be recalled before Boston's next match.

Michael Callahan
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now