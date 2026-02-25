Michael Carcone headshot

Michael Carcone Injury: Under the weather

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Carcone (illness) won't play Wednesday versus the Avalanche.

Carcone will miss at least one game coming out of the Olympic break. He put up four points over seven contests prior to the break. The 29-year-old forward will try to be healthy for Friday's game versus the Wild.

Michael Carcone
Utah Mammoth
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Carcone See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Carcone See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, January 7
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, January 7
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
49 days ago
Most Undervalued Skaters of the 2025-26 NHL Season
NHL
Most Undervalued Skaters of the 2025-26 NHL Season
Author Image
Christopher Boan
83 days ago
The Week Ahead: Predators Play Only Once
NHL
The Week Ahead: Predators Play Only Once
Author Image
Michael Finewax
101 days ago
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
156 days ago
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Tuesday, February 4
NHL
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Tuesday, February 4
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
February 4, 2025