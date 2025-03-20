Michael Carcone News: Adds another helper

Carcone managed an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Carcone's assist streak is up to four games after he helped out on Dylan Guenther's game-winning tally in the third period. The 28-year-old Carcone is getting better looks on offense by playing on the second line at even strength, though he still remains fairly limited overall -- he hasn't exceeded 12 minutes of ice time in any of the last eight contests. He's at 18 points, 72 shots on net, 46 hits, 36 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 49 outings overall.