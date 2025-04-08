Michael Carcone News: Adds insurance tally

Carcone scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 7-1 win over the Kraken.

Carcone had been scratched for five straight games, but he replaced Alex Kerfoot (illness) in the lineup Tuesday. The 28-year-old Carcone is up to seven goals, 19 points, 75 shots on net, 48 hits, 38 PIM and a minus-7 rating over 53 appearances this season. He's not guaranteed a spot in the lineup to close out the campaign, so he's likely too risky to appeal to most fantasy managers.