Michael Carcone News: Adds insurance tally
Carcone scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 7-1 win over the Kraken.
Carcone had been scratched for five straight games, but he replaced Alex Kerfoot (illness) in the lineup Tuesday. The 28-year-old Carcone is up to seven goals, 19 points, 75 shots on net, 48 hits, 38 PIM and a minus-7 rating over 53 appearances this season. He's not guaranteed a spot in the lineup to close out the campaign, so he's likely too risky to appeal to most fantasy managers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now