Michael Carcone

Michael Carcone News: Assists in consecutive games

RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 16, 2025 at 11:10pm

Carcone logged an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.

Carcone has a helper in each of the last two games and three points over his last four outings. His playing time is a bit more secure for the rest of the regular season, as Liam O'Brien (lower body) is expected to miss four weeks. Carcone is up to 16 points through 47 appearances, with six of those points coming over his last 11 contests.

Michael Carcone
Utah Hockey Club

