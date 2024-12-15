Michael Carcone News: Deposits goal in win

Carcone scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

Carcone continues to contribute from a fourth-line role. He has three goals and two assists over his last seven contests, and he even featured on the second power-play unit Saturday. The 28-year-old forward is up to three goals, seven points, 39 shots on net, 14 hits, 19 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 20 appearances. If he can sustain his recent success on offense, he may be worth a look in deep fantasy formats, but his appeal is limited given his role.