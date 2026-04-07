Michael Carcone News: Dishes pair of helpers
Carcone notched two assists and added two hits in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Oilers.
Carcone helped out on JJ Peterka's opening goal at 1:53 of the first period as well as Alex Kerfoot's equalizer in the third. The 29-year-old Carcone is filling a third-line role currently, chipping in four points over his last six outings. He's achieved the first 30-point mark campaign of his career (15 goals, 15 assists) while adding 140 shots on net, 140 hits, 20 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 74 appearances.
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