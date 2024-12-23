Michael Carcone News: Earns assist

Carcone managed an assist in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Stars.

Carcone has contributed six points over his last 11 outings, though he had gone quiet in the three games prior to Monday. The 28-year-old helped out on linemate Kevin Stenlund's first-period tally. For the season, Carcone has eight points, 42 shots on net, 21 PIM and 20 hits through 24 appearances. He's not particularly physical for a fourth-liner, but he can agitate and provide modest depth scoring.