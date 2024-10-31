Michael Carcone News: Falling out of favor

Carcone was scratched for the sixth consecutive game when he sat out Wednesday's contest versus the Flames.

Carcone has played in just three of Utah's first 11 games this season, recording two shots on goal, three hits and a minus-2 rating. The 28-year-old was a pleasant surprise in the Coyotes' final season, earning 21 goals, eight assists, 111 shots on net and 35 PIM over 74 regular-season contests, but with Utah looking to integrate more prospects, there hasn't been a spot for Carcone most of the time. Utah dressed seven defensemen Wednesday -- once the team goes back to a traditional 12-forward, six-defensemen lineup, Carcone will compete with Liam O'Brien for playing time.