Michael Carcone headshot

Michael Carcone News: Finds twine Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Carcone scored a goal in Sunday's 5-4 shootout win over the Capitals.

Carcone has two goals and an assist over his last seven contests, but he's also gone minus-2 in that span. The 28-year-old forward is taking advantage of a chance on the second line -- his tally Sunday was set up by Dylan Guenther. Carcone is now at five goals, 12 points, 60 shots on net, 37 hits and a minus-7 rating through 38 appearances. He may have some deep-league fantasy appeal if he stays on the second line, but he'll likely drop down the lineup once Logan Cooley (lower body) is able to return.

