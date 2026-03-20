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Michael Carcone News: Inks two-year contract extension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2026 at 9:06am

Carcone signed a two-year, $3.5 million contract extension with the Mammoth on Friday.

Carcond has been productive for the Mammoth this year, recording 14 goals, 12 assists, 117 hits, 20 PIM and 16 blocked shots while averaging 12:25 of ice time. He's spent the first five years of his career with the organization and will now remain under contract with Utah through the 2027-28 campaign.

Michael Carcone
Utah Mammoth
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