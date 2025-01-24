Michael Carcone News: Losing playing time in January

Carcone has been scratched for seven of the last nine games after sitting out Thursday's 4-0 win over the Wild.

Carcone played regularly in November and December. The 28-year-old was moderately productive, but he's since been replaced by Liam O'Brien on the fourth line. Carcone is at nine points, 50 shots on net, 25 hits, 23 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 30 appearances this season, so most fantasy managers won't need to track his playing time.