Michael Carcone News: Nets first goal of campaign

Carcone scored a goal on four shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Carcone has carved out a fourth-line role in November, playing in 11 straight contests. His goal was his first of the season, though he was overshadowed by top-line winger Nick Schmaltz also lighting the lamp for the first time in 2024-25. Carcone stunned the league with a 21-goal campaign in 2023-24, and that's unlikely to be repeated this season -- he's at three points, 28 shots on net, 10 hits, 19 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 14 appearances. He's no guarantee to be in the lineup regularly, but he appears to be ahead of Liam O'Brien on the depth chart.