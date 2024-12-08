Michael Carcone News: Pots goal in victory

Carcone scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Flyers.

Carcone has two goals and an assist over his last four contests. The 28-year-old remains in a fourth-line role, but he's starting to show flashes of the productivity that made him an intriguing waiver-wire add in fantasy in 2023-24. He's now at two goals, five points, 36 shots on net, 19 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 17 appearances this season.