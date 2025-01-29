Michael Carcone News: Pots goal Wednesday

Carcone netted a goal on three shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Penguins.

In a rare occurrence, Utah had both Carcone and Liam O'Brien in the lineup, while Matias Maccelli was scratched. Carcone got the better assignment on the third line and cashed in with his fourth goal of the season, snapping a five-game point drought. The 28-year-old was scratched for eight of the previous 11 contests, so his place in the lineup is far from safe. Carcone has 10 points, 54 shots on net, 28 hits, 23 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 32 outings in a bottom-six role.