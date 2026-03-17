Michael Carcone headshot

Michael Carcone News: Pots PP goal Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Carcone scored a power-play goal in Monday's 6-3 win over the Stars.

Carcone found the back of the net for the first time since March 7, and his goal gave the Mammoth a 5-2 lead late in the third period. The 29-year-old might hold a middle-six role in the Mammoth's lineup, but he's finding ways to be productive. He has 14 goals on the season, and three of those have come in his last seven appearances -- a stretch in which he's racked up five points (three goals, two assists), 14 shots and 21 hits.

Michael Carcone
Utah Mammoth
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Carcone See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Carcone See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, January 7
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, January 7
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
69 days ago
Most Undervalued Skaters of the 2025-26 NHL Season
NHL
Most Undervalued Skaters of the 2025-26 NHL Season
Author Image
Christopher Boan
103 days ago
The Week Ahead: Predators Play Only Once
NHL
The Week Ahead: Predators Play Only Once
Author Image
Michael Finewax
121 days ago
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
176 days ago
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Tuesday, February 4
NHL
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Tuesday, February 4
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
February 4, 2025