Michael Carcone News: Provides helper Tuesday

Carcone notched an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Wild.

Carcone has two goals and two assists over his last five outings, including a point in each of the last three games. The 28-year-old's success has come alongside improved offense from linemate Kevin Stenlund. Carcone probably won't sustain his recent output, but it should be enough to keep him in the lineup. The forward has six points, 36 shots on net, 19 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 18 contests.