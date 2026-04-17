Michael Carcone News: Puts away goal
Carcone scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Blues.
Carcone snapped a four-game point drought with the tally. The 29-year-old posted a career-high 31 points over 79 regular-season outings this season, though he wasn't able to match his 21-goal output from the 2023-24 campaign. Carcone has added 147 shots on net, 147 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-4 rating. He'll likely fill a bottom-six role during the postseason.
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