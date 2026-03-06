Michael Carcone News: Scores empty-netter

Carcone scored an empty-net goal on two shots in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Flyers.

Carcone picked up his first point since he had a goal and an assist versus the Hurricanes on Jan. 29. The 29-year-old forward is in a fourth-line role, so he may struggle to put up consistent offense. He has 12 goals, 22 points, 111 shots on net and 94 hits through 59 appearances this season.