Michael Carcone headshot

Michael Carcone News: Scores in back-to-back games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Carcone recorded a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Carcone made the most of his playing time Saturday, scoring a goal with his lone shot and recording two points despite logging just 9:58 TOI. Even though Carcone has scored in back-to-back games, the 29-year-old holds a fourth-line role and isn't regularly involved in the team's attacking sequences, thus limiting his fantasy upside considerably.

Michael Carcone
Utah Mammoth
More Stats & News
