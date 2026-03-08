Michael Carcone News: Scores in back-to-back games
Carcone recorded a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.
Carcone made the most of his playing time Saturday, scoring a goal with his lone shot and recording two points despite logging just 9:58 TOI. Even though Carcone has scored in back-to-back games, the 29-year-old holds a fourth-line role and isn't regularly involved in the team's attacking sequences, thus limiting his fantasy upside considerably.
