Michael Carcone headshot

Michael Carcone News: Scores in Game 4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Carcone scored a goal on four shots and added three hits in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Golden Knights in Game 4.

Carcone's tally was his first point of the postseason, and it made up for him whiffing on a premium chance earlier in the contest. The Mammoth didn't get enough offense in the end, losing on Shea Theodore's tally at 19:08 of overtime. Carcone has contributed a goal, seven shots on net, 15 hits and two PIM over his first four career playoff outings.

Michael Carcone
Utah Mammoth
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Carcone See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Carcone See More
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
Author Image
Michael Finewax
37 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, January 7
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, January 7
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
111 days ago
Most Undervalued Skaters of the 2025-26 NHL Season
NHL
Most Undervalued Skaters of the 2025-26 NHL Season
Author Image
Christopher Boan
145 days ago
The Week Ahead: Predators Play Only Once
NHL
The Week Ahead: Predators Play Only Once
Author Image
Michael Finewax
163 days ago
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
218 days ago