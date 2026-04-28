Michael Carcone News: Scores in Game 4
Carcone scored a goal on four shots and added three hits in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Golden Knights in Game 4.
Carcone's tally was his first point of the postseason, and it made up for him whiffing on a premium chance earlier in the contest. The Mammoth didn't get enough offense in the end, losing on Shea Theodore's tally at 19:08 of overtime. Carcone has contributed a goal, seven shots on net, 15 hits and two PIM over his first four career playoff outings.
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