Michael Carcone News: Sends helper in win

Carcone notched an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Carcone has a goal and an assist over his last three games. The 28-year-old couldn't find any luck early in the season, but he's starting to stabilize in a fourth-line role that's also come with a little power-play time recently. For the season, he has four points, 34 shots on net, 19 PIM, 11 hits an a plus-1 rating over 16 appearances.