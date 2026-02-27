Michael Carcone headshot

Michael Carcone News: Set to play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Carcone (illness) is set to play in Friday's game versus the Wild.

Carcone was out Wednesday versus the Avalanche due to his illness. The 29-year-old will bump Brandon Tanev out of the lineup. Carcone has 21 points in 55 appearances this season.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Carcone See More
