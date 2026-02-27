Michael Carcone News: Set to play Friday
Carcone (illness) is set to play in Friday's game versus the Wild.
Carcone was out Wednesday versus the Avalanche due to his illness. The 29-year-old will bump Brandon Tanev out of the lineup. Carcone has 21 points in 55 appearances this season.
