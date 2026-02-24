Michael DiPietro headshot

Michael DiPietro News: Back up with big club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

DiPietro was recalled from AHL Providence on Tuesday on an emergency basis, according to Scott McLaughlin of WEEI.

This is DiPietro's second call-up under emergency conditions in the last week, as he'll continue to help the Bruins in practice as a result of Jeremy Swayman and Joonas Korpisalo competing in the 2026 Winter Olympics. The NHL season resumes Wednesday, but the Bruins aren't back in action until Thursday versus Columbus, so Swayman should be back with the team by then after winning the gold medal Sunday. If that's the case, DiPietro will probably be sent back to Providence in the near future.

Michael DiPietro
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael DiPietro See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael DiPietro See More
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
152 days ago
FanDuel NHL: Tuesday Targets
NHL
FanDuel NHL: Tuesday Targets
Author Image
Jason Chen
January 25, 2022
NHL Barometer: Risers & Fallers
NHL
NHL Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jan Levine
November 16, 2021
FanDuel NHL: Sunday Targets
NHL
FanDuel NHL: Sunday Targets
Author Image
Sasha Yodashkin
December 15, 2019
Yahoo DFS Hockey: Sunday Picks
NHL
Yahoo DFS Hockey: Sunday Picks
Author Image
Chris Morgan
December 15, 2019