Michael DiPietro News: Called up by Boston

DiPietro was recalled from AHL Providence on Thursday.

DiPietro was sent down by the Bruins ahead of the regular season, but he'll rejoin the NHL club for the first time this year after head coach Joe Sacco said that Jeremy Swayman was dealing with an injury following his exit from Wednesday's game against the Devils. DiPietro has made 22 appearances for Providence this year, going 14-5-3 with a 1.95 GAA.