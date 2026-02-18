Michael DiPietro headshot

Michael DiPietro News: Called up Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

DiPietro was recalled from AHL Providence on an emergency basis Wednesday.

The Bruins have resumed practicing with just over a week remaining before the NHL season resumes, and DiPietro will fill in for the team while Jeremy Swayman and Joonas Korpisalo are competing at the Olympics. It seems likely that DiPietro will return to the AHL once Swayman and Korpisalo rejoin the team.

Michael DiPietro
Boston Bruins
