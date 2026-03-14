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Michael DiPietro News: Cruises to AHL shutout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

DiPietro recorded a 13-save shutout in AHL Providence's 7-0 win over Hartford on Saturday.

DiPietro was barely tested in the blowout win. This was his second shutout of the season and the 11th of his AHL career. The 26-year-old goalie is 28-6-0 with a 1.80 GAA and a .936 save percentage over 36 appearances this season, which is his best in the AHL yet.

Michael DiPietro
Boston Bruins
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