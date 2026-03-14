Michael DiPietro News: Cruises to AHL shutout
DiPietro recorded a 13-save shutout in AHL Providence's 7-0 win over Hartford on Saturday.
DiPietro was barely tested in the blowout win. This was his second shutout of the season and the 11th of his AHL career. The 26-year-old goalie is 28-6-0 with a 1.80 GAA and a .936 save percentage over 36 appearances this season, which is his best in the AHL yet.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael DiPietro See More
-
General NHL Article
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights170 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
FanDuel NHL: Tuesday TargetsJanuary 25, 2022
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Risers & FallersNovember 16, 2021
-
FanDuel NHL
FanDuel NHL: Sunday TargetsDecember 15, 2019
-
Yahoo DFS Hockey
Yahoo DFS Hockey: Sunday PicksDecember 15, 2019
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael DiPietro See More