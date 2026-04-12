Michael DiPietro News: Earns third shutout of AHL season

DiPietro posted a 20-save shutout in AHL Providence's 1-0 win over Springfield on Sunday.

DiPietro has won 12 of his last 14 games, posting two shutouts in that span. He's been superb throughout the campaign with a 34-7-1 record, a 1.88 GAA and a .931 save percentage over a career-high 44 games. Providence looks set for a lengthy playoff run, so DiPietro probably won't be getting called up to the NHL unless absolutely necessary.