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Michael DiPietro News: Earns third shutout of AHL season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

DiPietro posted a 20-save shutout in AHL Providence's 1-0 win over Springfield on Sunday.

DiPietro has won 12 of his last 14 games, posting two shutouts in that span. He's been superb throughout the campaign with a 34-7-1 record, a 1.88 GAA and a .931 save percentage over a career-high 44 games. Providence looks set for a lengthy playoff run, so DiPietro probably won't be getting called up to the NHL unless absolutely necessary.

Michael DiPietro
Boston Bruins
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