DiPietro was reassigned to AHL Providence on Friday, Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal reports.

DiPietro was recalled Tuesday as Jeremy Swayman was on the United States roster at the 4 Nations Face-Off. DiPietro is having a great season at the AHL level this season, going 17-7-4 with a 2.00 GAA and a .928 save percentage across 28 starts.