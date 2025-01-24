Fantasy Hockey
Michael DiPietro News: Returns to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 24, 2025

DiPietro was sent to AHL Providence on Friday, Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal reports.

DiPietro was recalled by Boston on Thursday, and he served as the backup goaltender during the team's 2-0 win over Ottawa. However, he'll head back to the minors a day later, which signals that Jeremy Swayman (upper body) could be available for the Bruins' game against the Avalanche on Saturday.

