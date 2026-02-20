Michael DiPietro headshot

Michael DiPietro News: Sent back to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

DiPietro was assigned to AHL Providence on Friday, Scott McLaughlin of WEEI reports.

DiPietro was recalled by Boston on an emergency basis Wednesday, but his return to the minors will allow him to play in games for Providence over the weekend. Over 28 appearances in the AHL this year, he's gone 21-5-0 with a 1.64 GAA and .942 save percentage.

Michael DiPietro
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
