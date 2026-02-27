Michael DiPietro headshot

Michael DiPietro News: Sent to AHL Providence

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

DiPietro was reassigned to AHL Providence on Friday, Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal reports.

DiPietro was recalled on an emergency basis Tuesday and backed up Joonas Korpisalo on Thursday in Boston's 4-2 win over Columbus. DiPietro was called up as Jeremy Swayman was given the night off after winning Olympic gold for the United States on Sunday in Italy.

Michael DiPietro
Boston Bruins
