Michael Eyssimont headshot

Michael Eyssimont Injury: Not playing Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Eyssimont (lower body) won't play versus the Rangers on Saturday, Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun reports.

Eyssimont didn't participate in Friday's practice and will miss his first game since Opening Night versus Carolina on Oct. 11. He has accounted for three goals, five points, 58 shots on net, 15 blocked shots and 37 hits over 31 appearances this season.

