Michael Eyssimont News: Finds twine again

Eyssimont scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Eyssimont is quickly turning things around, scoring all three of his goals this season over the last four games. He's up to four points, 45 shots on net, 25 hits, 26 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 22 appearances. Eyssimont figures to fill a slightly larger role while the Lightning are missing some of their regular wingers -- all of Nikita Kucherov, Nick Paul and Mitchell Chaffee were sidelined with undisclosed injuries Saturday. Outside of deep banger leagues, Eyssimont doesn't have much long-term appeal.