Eyssimont notched an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Capitals.

The helper was Eyssimont's first point in seven appearances this season. He began the campaign on the non-roster list but only missed one regular-season game due to lower-body injury. The winger has contributed 12 shots on net, nine hits, six PIM and a plus-1 rating while filling a third-line role.