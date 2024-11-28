Fantasy Hockey
Michael Eyssimont News: Goals in consecutive games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 28, 2024

Eyssimont scored a goal on four shots and added three hits in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Capitals.

Eyssimont has scored in consecutive games after being limited to just one assist over his first 18 appearances this season. Despite the lack of offense, he's been a fourth-line fixture, and he also saw 54 seconds of power-play time Wednesday. Eyssimont has three points, 40 shots on net, 24 PIM and 21 hits across 20 outings overall.

