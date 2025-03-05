Michael Eyssimont News: Heading west

Eyssimont, two first-round picks (2026, 2027) and a 2025 second-round selection were acquired by Seattle from Tampa Bay on Wednesday in exchange for Yanni Gourde, Oliver Bjorkstrand and a 2026 fifth-round pick, per Pierre LeBrun of TSN.

Eyssimont has five goals, 10 points, 44 PIM and 82 hits over 57 appearances with the Lightning in 2024-25. This change of scenery probably won't change the fact that he primarily gets work on the fourth line. The 28-year-old is in the second season of his two-year, $1.6 million contract.