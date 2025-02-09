Fantasy Hockey
Michael Eyssimont

Michael Eyssimont News: Picks up assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Eyssimont notched an assist and two hits in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Canadiens.

Eyssimont ended a six-game point drought when he helped out on Zemgus Girgensons' goal in the second period. The 28-year-old Eyssimont was a scratch for a couple of games recently, and he's unlikely to see anything more than middle-six minutes since he hasn't been very consistent on offense this season. He's at eight points, 88 shots on net, 74 hits, 42 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 51 appearances in 2024-25.

