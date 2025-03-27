Fantasy Hockey
Michael Eyssimont headshot

Michael Eyssimont News: Puts up assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

Eyssimont notched an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Oilers.

Eyssimont has three points over his last six contests. He remains in a fourth-line role, but he's played that part fairly well since joining the Kraken at the trade deadline. The 28-year-old forward is up to 14 points, 126 shots on net, 94 hits, 54 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 68 outings between the Kraken and the Lightning this season. While his offense has been acceptable lately, it's typically not enough to help most fantasy managers.

Michael Eyssimont
Seattle Kraken
