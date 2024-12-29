Michael Eyssimont News: Ready to rock

Eyssimont (lower body) will play against the Canadiens on Sunday, per Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site.

Eyssimont will probably occupy a bottom-six role after missing Saturday's 6-2 win over the Rangers. He has produced three goals, five points, 58 shots on net, 15 blocked shots and 37 hits over 31 appearances this season. Eyssimont will replace Jake Guentzel (upper body) in Sunday's lineup.