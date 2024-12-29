Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Michael Eyssimont headshot

Michael Eyssimont News: Ready to rock

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 29, 2024 at 1:49pm

Eyssimont (lower body) will play against the Canadiens on Sunday, per Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site.

Eyssimont will probably occupy a bottom-six role after missing Saturday's 6-2 win over the Rangers. He has produced three goals, five points, 58 shots on net, 15 blocked shots and 37 hits over 31 appearances this season. Eyssimont will replace Jake Guentzel (upper body) in Sunday's lineup.

Michael Eyssimont
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now