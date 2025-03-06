Michael Eyssimont News: Scores in team debut

Eyssimont scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Predators.

Eyssimont tallied with 1:46 left in the contest, with his goal coming after Luke Evangelista's empty-netter. Still, it was something to show for Eyssimont in his Kraken debut after he was sent to Seattle from Tampa Bay in the Yanni Gourde/Oliver Bjorkstrand trade. Eyssimont is up to 11 points, 101 shots on net, 84 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 58 appearances this season. He adds grit and a little depth scoring -- he had 25 points in the 2023-24 regular season -- but his usage is likely to be limited to bottom-six minutes with his new team.