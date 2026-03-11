Michael Hage headshot

Michael Hage News: Adds four helpers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Hage logged four assists in the University of Michigan's 6-1 win over the University of Notre Dame on Wednesday.

Hage is up to 12 goals and 37 helpers over 35 appearances this season. He continues to be one of the Wolverines' most dynamic playmakers as a sophomore. The Canadiens prospect doesn't have much more to prove in college, but it's not yet clear if he'll sign once Michigan's season is over.

Michael Hage
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
