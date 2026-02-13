Michael Hage News: Three more assists Friday
Hage logged three assists in the University of Michigan's 5-4 shootout win over Penn State on Friday.
Hage reached the 40-point mark on the year with this effort. He has 12 goals, 28 helpers and a plus-15 rating through 29 appearances this season. Hage was strong with 34 points in 33 outings in 2024-25, but he has taken a significant step up in 2025-26.
