Michael Hage headshot

Michael Hage News: Three more assists Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Hage logged three assists in the University of Michigan's 5-4 shootout win over Penn State on Friday.

Hage reached the 40-point mark on the year with this effort. He has 12 goals, 28 helpers and a plus-15 rating through 29 appearances this season. Hage was strong with 34 points in 33 outings in 2024-25, but he has taken a significant step up in 2025-26.

Michael Hage
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Hage See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Hage See More
Top NCAA College Hockey Players to Watch
NHL
Top NCAA College Hockey Players to Watch
Author Image
Jordan Mazzara
7 days ago
Top NCAA Hockey Prospects: Generational Talent McKenna & Draft Watch
NHL
Top NCAA Hockey Prospects: Generational Talent McKenna & Draft Watch
Author Image
Jordan Mazzara
36 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: World Junior Season - The Most Beautiful Time of the Year
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: World Junior Season - The Most Beautiful Time of the Year
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
46 days ago
NHL Prospects College Hockey Update: Big Ten, NCHC & Hockey East Early Standouts
NHL
NHL Prospects College Hockey Update: Big Ten, NCHC & Hockey East Early Standouts
Author Image
Jordan Mazzara
106 days ago
Top 50 NHL Prospects to Watch for the 2025-26 Season
NHL
Top 50 NHL Prospects to Watch for the 2025-26 Season
Author Image
Jon Litterine
133 days ago