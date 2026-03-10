Michael Hrabal News: Another weekly honor
Hrabal was named the Hockey East Goaltender of the Week on Tuesday.
Hrabal won both of his outings last week, picking up wins over Boston College and the University of New Hampshire. He stopped 60 of 63 shots in those two games to once again lead UMass-Amherst to success. The Mammoth prospect is 18-8-1 with a 2.02 GAA and a .935 save percentage through 27 outings this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Hrabal See More
-
Prospects Analysis
College Hockey Conference Tournament Primer: Top Players, Teams & NCAA Prospects5 days ago
-
NHL Picks
College Hockey Best Bets & Betting Picks12 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 15015 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top NCAA College Hockey Players to Watch32 days ago
-
General NHL Article
College Hockey Predictions & Top Matchups: ECAC, Big Ten Weekend110 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Hrabal See More