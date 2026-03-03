Michael Hrabal News: Claims share of weekly honors
Hrabal was named a Hockey East co-Goaltender of the Week on Tuesday.
Hrabal stopped 87 of 91 shots in UMass-Amherst's pair of wins over UConn over the weekend, including 50 saves in a 4-3 shootout win Saturday. Hrabal has had a superb junior year with the Minutemen, going 16-8-1 with a 2.06 GAA, a .934 save percentage and four shutouts in 25 appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Hrabal See More
-
NHL Picks
College Hockey Best Bets & Betting Picks5 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 1508 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top NCAA College Hockey Players to Watch25 days ago
-
General NHL Article
College Hockey Predictions & Top Matchups: ECAC, Big Ten Weekend103 days ago
-
NHL Picks
College Hockey Picks: Top Matchups and Odds for This Weekend131 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Hrabal See More