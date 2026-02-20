Michael Hrabal News: Collects another shutout
Hrabal logged a 16-save shutout in UMass's 4-0 win over the University of New Hampshire on Friday.
Hrabal picked up his fourth shutout of the season, all of which have come since the start of January. He's up to a 15-7-0 record this season as well. The Mammoth prospect has sustained the improvements he made in 2024-25, though he has seen a lighter workload this season.
